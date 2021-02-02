The Galaxy S21 Ultra lost to the iPhone 12 Pro Max when it fell

The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen is slightly cracked, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max didn’t have any major problems dropping it to a height of one meter.

Account Youtube PhoneBuff It dropped two of the latest high-end smartphones Samsung And the an Apple It was Galaxy S21 Ultra And the IPhone 12 Pro Max For durability comparison. The test is performed in the following cases: lying on his back, on his back and his edge at a height of 1 meter above a concrete surface; It fell 1.45 meters to test its shock and shock resistance.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max have passed two drop tests 1 meter toward the back and are edge-mounted, but are slightly scratched and working properly. However, when it was dropped upside down, the screen of the Samsung smartphone was broken in the right corner, and the Apple phone was not significantly affected.

PhoneBuff Then I dropped Galaxy S21 Ultra 10 times and iPhone 12 Pro Max 14 times at 1.4m. Both have been scratched, but they are still working normally. This account concludes with the “clear victory” of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Galaxy S21 Ultra lost to iPhone 12 Pro Max in drop test PhoneBuff stress test process. Apple upgraded the durability of the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year with a custom-made Gorilla Tempered Glass with a tough steel frame. Meanwhile, Samsung uses Gorilla Glass Victus and an aluminum frame for the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Bao Lam

