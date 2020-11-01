Philippine typhoon: Super Typhoon Goni caused two moonshine to fall after mass evacuations

Hurricane Gony The strongest storm has been recorded anywhere in the world so far this year, and before making landfall in the Philippines it was gaining strength with 225 kilometers per hour (140 mph) sustained winds and gusts of up to 310 kilometers per hour (190 miles per hour) ).

In terms of strength, it is the equivalent of a Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic. After making landfall, the Goni was lowered into a hurricane, with sustained winds slowing slightly to 215 km / h (140 mph).

Provincial Governor Francis Bechara said that there were four deaths reported so far, including one in the shape of a tree and a five-year-old boy swept away by water after a river overflowed. The Disaster Management Agency was unable to confirm the report.

Video footage broadcast by news channels and on social media showed rivers inundating and demolishing some dams, which led to the inundation of villages in Bicol.

Typical creator. Subtly charming web advocate. Infuriatingly humble beer aficionado.