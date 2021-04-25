Simonyan criticized the United States for recognizing the Armenian / Gordon Genocide

“For more than 100 years America and its emperors have not recognized the genocide of my people. They have not realized the obvious. They have not recognized the truth. They have not recognized one of the greatest tragedies in human history. Full knowledge well, it was – this tragedy -“.

For more than a century, America and its emperors did not recognize the genocide of my people. They did not admit the obvious. They did not admit the truth. They did not acknowledge one of the greatest tragedies in human history. Knowing that it was – this tragedy – it was. – Margarita Simonyan (M_Simonyan) April 24, 2021

She stated that this was not a gift to the Armenians, but a charity.

This is charity. And my people are not satisfied with the alms. At least I don’t want us to be happy about that. Where have you been, America, this fall? Did you move the eyebrow? No. And this is all there is to know about the attitude of the American elite towards the Armenians. – Margarita Simonyan (M_Simonyan) April 24, 2021

April 24 Biden The word “genocide” was used in the statementPosted on the White House website on April 24, Day of Remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.

After the Biden statement He accused Turkish President Recep Erdogan In interfering in the country’s internal affairs “third parties”.