Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Unveils Halloween Costume 2020; Baby ZiGi wrapped up the role of Hulk in a perfect family photo

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid dress up to celebrate Halloween 2020 and share their first family photo together online.

We officially have our first family photo of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik and baby Ziggy! It’s been just a few weeks since Gigi and Zayn welcomed their little ones. Even though they gave us a glimpse of the little girl by announcing her presence here, Gigi kept the little girl out of the spotlight. However, she decided to give the fans a look at their happy family on the occasion of Halloween 2020. The model, former singer One Direction, and a young girl were seen in the same frame dressed for the occasion.

Zayn expressed his love for Harry Potter wearing a white shirt and green tie to denote Slytherin’s home and a black jacket over it. Meanwhile, Gigi was inspired by the video game called Valorant. She was wearing the blue uniform from the game. The model took a close look at her body after giving birth and we must admit, our jaws touched the ground when we saw her stretched out. Give us your secret, Gigi!

But the important thing must be Baby ZiGi who was resting in her father’s arms as he stared nicely at her. Gigi also couldn’t take her eyes off the baby while clicking on the photo. The model chose to cover the baby’s face with a Hulk cartoon while wearing a green and black crochet hat. She added a Hulk hand emoji to complete the little boy’s digital Halloween costume. Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, a source recently told Us Weekly that Gigi and Zayn’s relationship has been better than ever since their daughter arrived. It’s also said that since her embrace of motherhood, Gigi has been enjoying every second of her baby. Adding to the family also led to “Gigi’s being rejected by business opportunities so she could spend her first year with her baby,” said the insider. Zayn was also engaging with the baby.

Stay tuned for Pinkvilla for more updates.

Also read: Gigi Hadid is overwhelmed with anxiety and thanks loved ones for spoiling her and Zayn Malik’s daughter with heartfelt gifts

Download the Pinkvilla app to get the latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion and beauty news, Hollywood, K-Drama, etc. click here