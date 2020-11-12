Passengers evacuated safely from Denzel Washington’s home after a fire scare

WENN / Frederick Kern

Los Angeles firefighters responded to reports of smoke coming from the multi-level building of an “Equalizer 2” representative at Beverly Park Circle on Wednesday night, November 11th.

Ice Showbiz – An emergency just happened in Denzel WashingtonBeverly Crest Los Angeles home. On the night of Wednesday, November 11, firefighting teams responded to reports of smoke coming from a property listed as belonging to the two-time Academy Award-winning actor.

Authorities told CBSLA that smoke can be seen coming from the second floor of the four-story mansion in the first building of the Beverly Park Circle. However, the situation was not dangerous as there were no visible flames. Live footage cast a look at the aerial view of the property, which showed no signs of danger, while vehicles of the first responders were seen gathering directly outside the building.

<br />

Both Los Angeles and Beverly Hills fire departments responded to the reports. 38 Los Angeles firefighters and a Beverly Hills crew member are said to be searching for a potential fire in the walls of the 29,000-square-foot home with thermal imaging cameras.

<br />

“The investigation is largely focused on one of several furnaces in the home that may have been serviced recently,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a statement about the accident. The Lebanese Armed Forces said that all residents of the house were safely evacuated, and there were no reports of injuries.

It was not immediately clear whether Denzel lived or was in the house when the accident occurred. “There is no fire and everyone is fine and safe,” said Alan Nyrop, the actor’s 65-year-old representative.

Meanwhile, fans expressed relief that the situation was not dangerous. Someone tweeted in response to the news: “Denzel is such a wonderful man who is happy because this wasn’t too dangerous.” Another commented, “It looks like it’s okay.”

Denzel was last seen in a tournament.Equalizer 2He reprized the role of Robert McCall. Next Netflix movie was produced.Bottom of what renny black“championship Viola Davis, Who also became a late actor Chadwick BosmanThe final movie.