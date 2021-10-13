Harry Potter: Giant wand installed for the 20th Anniversary

Enthusiasm for the 20th anniversary of release – in the UK – is overwhelming Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Falling on November 16): Nine giant wands from the Wizarding World will light up Leicester Square In London, where the film premiered in 2001. An unforgettable event for fans of the most famous magician in cinema.

Harry Potter at age 20: giant wands in central London

“Leicester Square has played its part in the Wizarding World’s legacy by hosting previews of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films for over two decades.”, has announced Polly Cochran, director of Warner Bros. in the United Kingdom and Ireland. “be […] Excited to reveal the wands of the wizarding world […] To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone in UK cinemas, we can’t wait for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.“





With a height of fifteen feet and a passage of nearly 60 feet, the wands are replicas of those belonging to nine of the most beloved characters from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises, including Harry Potter, Newt Scamander, and Professor Dumbledore. from “He who should not be named“Lord Voldemort. All nine wands will be lit by From 13 to 25 October 2021From 6:00 p.m. to 8:35 p.m. every night, it will regularly stage light shows with music from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies in the background.

Festivals, tours and celebrations

The Wizard’s wands join the wizard and eight other bronze statues – including Mary PoppinsThe Batman and Wonder Woman – in award-winning makeup Scenes in the arena They are also part ofFestival inside out, a new free festival running through the end of October to bring outdoor art, entertainment and culture to the streets of Westminster.

The official twentieth anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone It falls on November 16, 2021 and will be celebrated special offers It will be released in the UK and Ireland starting October 29th. Other festivities include a tour of Platform 9 ¾, which will be installed at train stations in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Cardiff and Belfast.