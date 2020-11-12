Carly Pierce shines at her first CMA Awards since Michael Ray’s divorce

Carly Pierce brought the nation’s heat to the 2020 CMA Awards red carpet!

This marked Carly’s first solo appearance at the CMA Awards since her split from husband Michael Ray in June. “Next Girl” looked gorgeous in a strapless emerald green metallic dress, competing with a matching belt. The star also offered a shorter role, which left her shaggy blonde hair falling over her shoulders.

Carly was nominated for four superb nominations at the CMA Awards tonight, and she really faltered before the concert began: Best Music Event of the Year, which she shares with Lee Brice for their “I Hope You Happy Now” collaboration.

Carly shared an amazing Instagram video showing her reaction to the big win. “This was the moment when I found out that I had cried on the phone in my pajamas,” she captioned the video. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. In a year that started out as the hardest year I’ve ever had, YALL helped me see the big, bright and beautiful light at the end of the tunnel.”

Carly opened up Persons This week about how country music helped her through her difficult year. “I feel like country music hugs me when you know I need it, and that’s how I feel this year. I just feel this huge hug,” We got you, “and it’s cool.”

The “Every Little Thing” singer revealed that the divorce was not a “upside down decision,” she admits, “I did everything I knew how to do. It takes two people to work on something.”

I thought more about the pain of the split, adding, “I really thought I was going to die. There were moments when I seriously didn’t know if I could breathe. It was horrible. is being Se. “

However, Carly says the experience made her realize just how powerful she was. “But I think what was wonderful was the confidence in myself and the confidence in what I had always known, which is that God will not take me in something that will not bring me out or bring me good.”

Written by Katsi Stefan