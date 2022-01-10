Panasonic LZ2000 – OLED TV with Gaming Features

Panasonic unveiled its flagship LZ2000 at CES 2022. In addition to the OLED screens, the news features factory color calibration, AI features that improve image quality, and a suite of gaming technologies to work with consoles and PCs.

The Panasonic LZ2000 is available in 55, 65 and 77 inch diameters. All new TVs are distinguished by image optimization depending on the color temperature of the lighting. An automatic AI algorithm, which focuses on the readings of the TV’s built-in sensor, automatically adjusts the image to make it look as natural as possible.

In addition, artificial intelligence adjusts video and audio settings based on the type of content displayed on the screen. The TVs are also equipped with a panoramic sound system that supports Dolby Atmos technology.

LZ2000 family models are supported Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision, HDR10 + Adaptive And HLG . pictures. Movie Maker mode is used to adjust color rendering while watching movies. Gamers will benefit from a special panel that displays the frame rate and HDR metadata and allows additional features to be enabled.

For example, the Dark Visibility Enhancer can be used to adjust the contrast of the black areas of the screen, and the SPD auto mode allows you to reduce input lag. The news is also equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports for better compatibility with powerful PCs and current generation gaming consoles. Later, Panasonic will announce the prices and availability of the new OLED TVs in different regions.