Padma Shri Award Rejected

He has spent his whole life in love with music. Sung in multiple languages. But so far it has not been considered worthy of respect. This is the reason why famous musician Sandhya Mukherjee rejected the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor of the Indian government.

Even young people were honored. So far, the 90-year-old artist has told the central government over the phone that there is no need for respect anymore. Hindustan Times News.

According to Indian media reports, the central government on Tuesday released a list of Padma Shri recipients. Contains the name Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee. After the list was released, the artist’s home in Lake Gardens received a phone call from Delhi. He was reported to have been honored with the ‘Padma Shri’. But the artist Sandhya Mukherjee said directly – that she refuses “Padma Shri”. He is unable to take this honor.

As per the artist’s family sources, Sandia Mukherjee has been singing since she was twelve years old. He devoted 65 years of his life to music. But so far no musician like him has been considered worthy of respect. Even younger artists were honored. That is why the artist refused the honor.

In 1981, Sandhya won the National Award for Best Female Singer for her songs in “Jayajayanti” and “Nishipadma”. Besides, in 2011 the state government honored him with the title “Bangabibhushan”.