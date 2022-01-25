More space for the old day care center – Kander

The outside area has been expanded.

The city of Kander had already planned to sell the old kindergarten building in Karl-Berner-Strasse after the opening of the new kindergarten in Forsthausgarten. Due to the need for places to care, this is now rejected and instead investments are being made to develop the ‘old building’.

Because the need for foster care places in the new kindergarten building cannot be met, the “old building” was revitalized in 2020, first with one group, and in 2021 another was added. Now a third group will be added, to which the city is still looking for additional support staff. A larger outdoor playing area is also required for this. Management assumes that the need for care spaces will continue to increase and that the building is needed. Last year, the group rooms were renovated and the outdoor play area improved.

In November last year, the SPD, on behalf of all parliamentary blocs, applied to expand the existing outdoor play area with another construction site located below the existing outdoor area. €10,000 is available for this in the 2022 budget. The original plan was to sell the property for residential purposes, but this has not happened yet. On Monday, the administration proposed to the municipal council not to sell the building site, but to use it as an outdoor play area, that is, to equip it with playing equipment and fencing it. The municipal council did not agree to Mayor Simon Benner’s proposal to initially limit this to a five-year term. Instead, the implication was that the duration of use should be based on demand.