Exhaust gas heat recovery in a small space: Schrader’s ThermTube

(25 Jan 2022) Schrader has developed a relatively compact ThermTube for biomass heat generators in the power range below 1000 kW. Due to the tube-in-tube design, the exhaust gas heat exchanger is part of the exhaust pipe and, according to the data sheet, has significantly lower pressure losses. Depending on the output, up to nine heat exchangers can be combined and used in parallel. Heat exchangers are designed as tubular coil heat exchangers with built-in baffles:

“Many systems can be equipped with an exhaust gas heat exchanger,” explains Karl-Heinz Schräder, owner of Schräder Exhaust Technology. “The potential for recovery is high and must be exploited.”

In ThermTube, exhaust gas is routed through tube coils and the water inside is heated. Bimetallic controlled baffles are located in the tube coil bore. They redirect the hot exhaust gases several times. This process is temperature dependent. The water heated in the tube coil can be used to raise the boiler return temperature or directly to supply hot water.

All variants of ThermTube are suitable for retrofits and new systems. It is planned and manufactured individually for the respective project. A particular focus is on solutions that are flexible, safe, durable and easy to service. At the same time, economic aspects such as a short payback period are taken into account.

