Padma Awards 2022: Padma Awards: Bharat Bhushan honors global winners; Satya Nadella and Sundar Pichai win ‘Padma Bhushan’ award – Marathi News | Padma 2022 Honors Padma Awards for Microsoft Satya Nadella Googles Sundar Pichai

New Delhi: On the eve of Republic Day, the Padma Awards were announced by the central government. Google Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft President Satya Nadella will be honored with the Padma Bhushan Award. Apart from this, Congress Leader and former Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad will also be honored with the Padma Bhushan Award.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will award the Padma Bhushan, former Bengal Prime Minister Buddhadeep Bhattacharjee and Padma Bhushan and former Home Minister Raj Rajiv Maharshi Padma Bhushan. Apart from this, Krishna Leela, founder of Bharat Biotech and his wife will be honored with the Padma Bhushan Award. Besides, Neeraj Chopra will be honored with the Padma Shri.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and SII MD Cyrus Poonawalla are awarded with Padma Bhushan Olympic winners Neeraj Chopra, Pramod Bhagat, Vandana Kataria and singer Sonu Nigam will receive the Padma Shri Award pic.twitter.com/J5K9aX9Qxz – Ani (ANI) January 25 2022

Four names have been announced for the Padma Vibhushan Award. Of these, 3 winners received posthumous honors. Former CDS General Bipin Rawat and late BJP leaders Kalyan Singh, Radhyam Kimka and Prabha Atari were also honored with the Padma Vibhushan Awards. 10 Gemstones from Maharashtra were honored at the Padma Awards. Prabha Atre has been declared as the highest award for Padma Vibhushan. Subsequently, Narayan Chandrasekharan and Cyrus Poonawala were honored with the Padma Bhushan Award. In addition to this, the following eminent personalities from Maharashtra have been awarded the Padma Shri.

Web address: Padma 2022 Honors Padma Awards for Microsoft Satya Nadella Googles Sundar Pichai

Get the latest stuff Marathi News And Maharashtra News And Live Marathi news headlines From politics, sports, entertainment, business and local news from all cities of Maharashtra.