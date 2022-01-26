Copyright infringement case against Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Mumbai: A case against Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been registered in Mumbai. Mumbai Police have registered a case against five other Google executives, including Sundar Pichai, for copyright infringement as per court orders. The FIR was registered by the police based on a complaint lodged by Bollywood director and producer Sunil Darshan.

Sunil Darshan had alleged in the complaint that the rights to Ek Haseena Thee Ek Deewana Tha, which he directed, produced and released in 2017, had not been given to anyone, but revealed that the film was uploaded to YouTube, which is owned by Google. The movie is said to be his intellectual property, but he has been accused of copyright infringement by uploading his movie to a video-sharing platform. He said that although the matter had been notified to YouTube management, there was no response, and he had recently taken to court. The court, which considered Sunil’s petition, ordered the police to register a case against the officers, including Pichai.

Meanwhile, the Government of India recently announced the Padma Bhushan Award to Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, the world’s leading search engine, and CEO of parent company Alphabet. The case against Sundar Pichai was registered the day after the central government announced the country’s highest civilian award on the occasion of Republic Day.