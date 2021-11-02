Elon Musk provokes crypto investors with the worst advice ever • Coinkolik

Elon Musk has once again trolled his followers in the cryptocurrency space.

– Everything on the Internet is true!

– Simplify the responsibility!

– If you are able to do so, buy cryptocurrency! – Elon Musk November 1, 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared some of his worst advice for crypto investors on Twitter.

DogecoinIn response to an important tweet about risk management by co-founder Billy Marcus, Musk jokingly advised his followers to do the opposite:

“Believe everything you see on the Internet and blame others.”

Elon Musk said that those who have the above features can buy cryptocurrency.

The ill-advised came after a questionable cryptocurrency inspired by the “Squid Game” series crashed to zero early yesterday. Its founders did a blatant scam at checkout and walked away with $2.1 million. Cryptocurrency The unit was featured in the major major media outlets, including the BBC, prior to the explosion.

Musk also gave advice last week

Last week, the CEO of Tesla advised crypto investors not to invest in cryptocurrency at all, revealing that he only owns a portion of the cryptocurrency. Musk also declared himself a Shiba Inu, claiming that he does not possess any SHIB tokens.LGRemove it from his den.

After relentlessly shilling Dogecoin in early 2021, Musk was attacked by the cryptocurrency community. Then DOGE suffered a decline. The original meme is still 63% below its all-time high.