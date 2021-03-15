Eurogroup: Public support for economic activity and income remains critical

From the meeting of 15 ministers (Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Brussels, March 15th – with vaccinations, despite the very slow pace in the European Union compared to the United States and the United Kingdom, the continent is in the second stage of the epidemic, after the first and second wave (still Persistent) from infection.

On the other hand, the economy is still in the first stage, which is the stage in which general support for the activity and family income remain crucial. Photo of a European diplomat directly involved in preparing for today’s meetings, Eurogroup from 3pm, and tomorrow, Ecofin from 10am. There is no big news expected, but the finance ministers will confirm two things: the expansion of the budget and the suspension of European rules (on the budget and state aid for companies) remain decisive throughout the year and in all likelihood also for 2022 or, at least, for a large part of 2022; The discussion on stabilization pact reform should begin later, in the second half of this year. In a note by the Commission on potential structural changes in the economy due to the crisis, it was explicitly stated that “ the policies of countries and the European Union will remain critical in containing the economic impact of the epidemic, promoting recovery and defining the nature of future growth. ” At today’s meeting, Economy Minister Daniele Franco will clarify Government program lines on the economy and the general budget.

Antonio Pollio Salimbini – Aps

