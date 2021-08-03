At the Venice Film Festival Documentary on Led Zeppelin

August 3, 2021
From Giovanni Tullis
The film will be presented in the “Out of Competition” section of Kermes
Becoming Led ZeppelinDirected by Bernard McMahon (American epic) and co-written and produced by Alison McGorty, with Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, John Bonham and Robert Plant, and will premiere in Out of Competition on the next episode. Venice Gallery.
Becoming a Led Zeppelin is a documentary that explores the solo journey of four members of the famous band through the 1960s music scene: from beginnings, when they performed songs of that time in small English clubs, until their meeting in the summer of 1968, for a performance that would change their lives forever.
The stories of the four musicians soon became one, as Led Zeppelin set out to conquer the United States in an unstoppable race that culminated in 1970, when they became the world’s greatest rock band. Before Guitar Stairway to Heaven and the Dragon, before the world hit, there were simply four men and their love of music.
Director Bernard McMahon introduces his film on a note taken from the Venice Film Festival website:
“With Becoming Led Zeppelin my goal was to make a documentary like a musical. I wanted to intertwine the four stories of the band members, before and after the group’s founding, with large portions in which Led Zeppelin’s story is told only through the use of music and images, in order to contextualize their voice in The places they’ve been created in and the situations they’ve inspired.I’ve used only the original movies and negatives, with over 70,000 hand-restored archive frames, as well as fantasy sequences inspired by Singin’ In The Rain, where unedited moments from live shows are superimposed on Posters, tickets, and travel images, with the aim of recreating that sense of madness that characterized that point in their careers.”