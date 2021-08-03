At the Venice Film Festival Documentary on Led Zeppelin

Cinema





The film will be presented in the “Out of Competition” section of Kermes

Becoming a Led Zeppelin is a documentary that explores the solo journey of four members of the famous band through the 1960s music scene: from beginnings, when they performed songs of that time in small English clubs, until their meeting in the summer of 1968, for a performance that would change their lives forever.

Becoming Led Zeppelin Directed by Bernard McMahon (American epic) and co-written and produced by Alison McGorty, with Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones, John Bonham and Robert Plant, and will premiere in Out of Competition on the next episode. Venice Gallery .

The stories of the four musicians soon became one, as Led Zeppelin set out to conquer the United States in an unstoppable race that culminated in 1970, when they became the world’s greatest rock band. Before Guitar Stairway to Heaven and the Dragon, before the world hit, there were simply four men and their love of music.

Director Bernard McMahon introduces his film on a note taken from the Venice Film Festival website: