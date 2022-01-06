Once a week, Kyivstar subscribers will be able to use mobile Internet for free

Mobile operator Kyivstar has announced the extension of the “Happy Day” promotion launched in partnership with digital bank Sense SuperApp. Until the end of this year, once a week, Kyivstar subscribers will be able to use unlimited mobile Internet for free, even with zero credit. In addition, they will have free calls on the network.

details

Any Kyivstar subscriber who uses the services of a mobile operator on a prepaid basis can become a participant in the promotion. All you have to do is sign up for Sense SuperApp and create an integrated profile. The mobile application can be used to track the status of the service.

Service activation procedures

Customers of mobile operators who do not have Sense SuperApp installed can also participate in the promotion. To do this, you must adhere to the following algorithm:

Installing a small digital bank application on a smartphone.

Choose a package with one of the Alfa-Bank cards.

Identification through “Diyu” or video chat.

Activate the promotion.

When paying for the services of a mobile operator through a digital bank, subscribers are given a cashback of 10%.

Read the latest news from the world of mobile technology in Google NewsAnd Facebook social networking site And TwitterAnd also subscribe to YouTube channel And buy smart phones in Telegram group