Cameras caught Philip King because he doesn’t take his eyes off my guide! He stood up and admitted everything, and Dragojevic praised him for his honesty!

The next clip that was shown on the “Watching Records” program was a contribution from the celebration of the return of the New Year, when Delilah Dragojevic and Philip Carr She sang the song “Forgive me for your love”.

– I didn’t look at him directly… – I was upset Delilah.

“Of course you wouldn’t say that now,” Milan added.

“I’ve glimpsed it several times, I admit,” said the emperor.

– Here the look and the handshake they say a lot. As far as this is concerned, I know they tickle, it doesn’t have to be the New Year. You feel when someone looks at you. The emperor himself says, That’s how he looks at her, now admit it. Matura indicated that they looked at each other.

– Let him be honest once in his life, because he was caught – said Dragojevic.

– The singer was behind her. We have a disguise. When the year passes we burn Mesopust, which is like Irma, a scarecrow, and we burn him. I think we should set me on fire this year. Here, those clips, we haven’t communicated since that morning, and they will stay that way. I submitted the material, I no longer wanted it, although now it is free … The hardest thing for me in this video was to see Maya – the emperor stood.

– Maya, who was sure that Delilah was watching at that time, turned out to be right about everything – said Milan.

– Maja told me that she sees everything and that she is not a fool – said Davidovich.

