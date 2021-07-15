OLYMPIA 2021 LIVE ON TV AND LIVE: Football and Softball start July 21

On Friday, July 23, the Olympic Games will begin with the opening ceremony.

But the first competitions will begin on Wednesday, July 21.

Find out here the majors and decisions that are being televised and broadcasted live.

The Summer Olympics start in Tokyo about a year later. The opening ceremony will take place on Friday 23 July, two days before the start of the first competitions. These include softball and soccer tournaments.

The women’s softball match between Australia and Japan can be watched on July 21 at 02:00 German time. During the day, women also play their first football matches. It starts here at 9:30 AM with Great Britain against Chile.

Olympia 2021: These competitions will be held before the start

All times are given in German time. Neither ARD nor ZDF will report live on encounters on July 21. The ARD team will only start reporting on July 22, when the men will play the first matches of the Olympic Football Tournament. The broadcast date of the Eurosport Championship has yet to be announced (as of July 15).

02:00 AM: Women’s Softball Championship Australia-Japan (Preliminary Round)

5:00 am: Women’s Softball Italy-USA (Preliminary Round)

8:00 am: Women’s Softball Championship Mexico-Canada (Preliminary Round)

9:30 am: Women’s soccer, Great Britain – Chile (Group E)

10:00 am: Chinese women’s soccer – Brazil (Preliminary Round, Group F)

10:30 a.m.: Swedish women’s soccer – USA (Preliminary Round, Group G)

12:30 pm: Japan Football – Canada (Preliminary Round, Group E).

1pm: Zambia women’s football – Netherlands (preliminary round, Group F)

1.30pm: Australian Women’s Football – New Zealand (Preliminary Round, Group G).

Olympia 2021: medal decisions will be broadcast on TV

From Saturday, July 24, athletes can claim their first medals. Before that there were only preliminary decisions or team games in ball sports.

Olympia 2021 on TV and live: broadcasting Eurosport, ARD and ZDF

Eurosport owns all rights to the 2021 Summer Olympics. The channel shows all decisions on free TV and on the encrypted channel Eurosport 2. For live broadcasts, fans can subscribe to Eurosport Player. There you can also look at the various disciplines that interest you. Anyone who has signed up for DAZN can receive Eurosport 1 and 2 there.

ARD and ZDF have acquired sub-licenses and are broadcasting them alternately. Public broadcasters also show all the important decisions in live broadcasts. Here you can find out when and for how long the Tokyo Summer Olympics station is on display.

July 22: Eurosport, ARD 09:05 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 23: Eurosport, ZDF 12:10 pm to 5:00 pm.

July 24: Eurosport, ZDF 12:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 25: Eurosport, ARD 01:05 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 26: Eurosport, ZDF from 11:15pm* until 5:00pm.

July 27: Eurosport, ARD from 11:55 p.m.* until 5:00 p.m.

July 28: Eurosport, ZDF 1.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 29: Eurosport, ARD 12:50 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 30: Eurosport, ZDF 1.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

July 31: Eurosport, ARD 23:55 * until 17:00

August 1: Eurosport, ZDF 01:15 to 17:00

August 2: Eurosport, ARD from 02:00 to 17:00

August 3: Eurosport, ZDF 01:35 to 17:00

4. Augsut: Eurosport, ARD from 00:50 to 17:00

August 5: Eurosport, ZDF 00:45 to 17:00

August 6: Eurosport, ARD 1:05 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

August 7: Eurosport, ZDF 23:45 * until 17:00

August 8: Eurosport, ARD 23:50 * until 17:00

* Stations start reporting the previous evening, eg July 25 at 11:15 PM (Sunday) to July 26 at 5 PM (Mon).

