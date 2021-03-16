Now it is television now. Sky Flow changes its name, shape, and location

Now TV, Sky Live Streaming Service changes its name, look, and location, to become simply now.

Today, the rebranding process, led by the United Kingdom, kicks off simultaneously in the United Kingdom, Italy and Ireland.

Now UK managing director Marina Storty commented: “It has always been the home of high-quality entertainment, and the evolution of our brand ensures that no one misses their favorite entertainment. By moving from NOW TV to NOW, we combine entertainment premium quality with sheer simplicity. An ideal destination, as well as a community ready to welcome all those who love good entertainment. “

Claudia Afanzi, General Manager of NOW Italia commented, “I am proud to be able to unveil our new brand identity today. This is an important day that marks the first step towards NOW’s evolution and represents our ambition to increasingly become a destination for high-quality entertainment enthusiasts. The first in a series of significant innovations that will arrive in the coming months. “

Moreover, Sky continues, starting today getting access to the contents of the streaming service is easier. NOW is also available on several Amazon Fire TV devices, notably Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite, and Fire TV Stick 4K. Thanks to Alexa integration into the Fire TV Stick, customers can find NOW simply through their voices, by saying “Alexa, open now” or by using the search space. In addition to Amazon Fire TV devices, it is now accessible from smartphones, tablets, PCs / Macs, smart TVs, game consoles, and televisions. The full list is available on the site.

Joining the NOW community is easy with entertainment cards and movie passes in the monthly editions and sports cards in the monthly or daily editions. For new members, the Cinema and Entertainment Pass subscription is valid for 3 euros for the first month instead of 14.99 euros.

“Welcome to What’s New Now” will be revealed in a communication campaign, going live, starting March 19 and entirely created by Sky Creative Agency (SCA), Sky’s in-house creative agency. The promotional show, which was rejected on TV, Social & Digital Video, will bring the new look and new mode to life creatively, and tell in a rhythmic sequence, NOW’s best programming: pure entertainment.

