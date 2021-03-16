US retail sales for February fell more-than-expected due to frostbite

The article is reserved for subscribers

March 16, 2021

(1 minute read)

(Teleborsa) – Lu Retail It fell more than expected in February in the US. In the second month of 2021, one registered 3% monthly decrease At $ 561.7 billion, down from + 7.6% the previous month (adjusted from + 5.3%). The number announced by the US Census Bureau was lower than the expectations of analysts who indicated -0.5%.

There are two factors that must be taken into account to explain the larger-than-expected decline. On the one handCold wave That hit Texas and other southern states, on the other hand, it hitThe effect of the $ 600 one-off allowance for families is running out, Which was part of the $ 900 billion economic aid package launched at the end of December.

for him On an annual basis Registered a 6.3% increase (+ 9.5% in January). The “core” figure, ie retail sales excluding cars, was -2.7% after + 8.3% in January and compared to -0.1% for consensus.



