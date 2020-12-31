Astrid Nicole, I left footprints in Finland

Thursday 31 December 2020 – 12:00 am

Panamanian continues a good step in its career

Yesterday was a special day for singer Astrid Nicole, who is hitting success in Finland, where she lives. He considers the year 2020 to be difficult, which is why he wanted to please his fans.

Astrid has participated in various international competitions, capturing the audience with her unmistakable voice, and she took the opportunity on Wednesday to bid farewell to the year with the Netflix cover film premiere entitled: Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga; Attribute he presented in the English and Finnish version.

The presentation of this work was just in time for a Panamanian. He said, “In celebration of # 25, I dedicate this video to the city that opened its doors for me and made me feel at home!”

He added that the images are available on the digital platforms. Hopefully, it will be accepted by my 14+ followers on Instagram, as well as by all Panamanians and their fans in other countries.