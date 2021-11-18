‘No end by chance’

Stay tuned for the fourth season Ozark, which will debut in January 2022, concluding the beloved Netflix series. But the new teaser released today focuses on the series’ past, advising fans to relive the previous three seasons with the warning: “The end is not reached by chance“.

Over the course of the Ozark Path, the Birdy family has gone through many ups and downs and had to Make complex decisions in the hope of saving yourself. However, a new Netflix teaser appears to hint at an ominous fate, suggesting that every obstacle that Birds found in their path led them to an inevitable outcome.

With the trailer for Ozark 4 a month ago, Netflix announced Release date scheduled for January 21, 2022 From the fourth and final season of the series, which will be divided into two parts, each with 7 episodes.

The show’s showrunner, Chris Mundy, teased that too What fans can expect from the final season of Ozark: “For the first time, Marty and Wendy will be firmly on the same sideMundy said.The characters will have to make decisions, not just react, in the face of the madness that surrounds them. So, we think the end of the show is already built in, but we hope it surprises everyone“.

According to the latest updates on Ozark 4 by Amanda Marsalis, we know that despite the production difficulties associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, shooting has continued rapidly. So we just have to wait for the new year to find out how the Byrdie family turns out.