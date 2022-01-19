Leicester City vs. Tottenham: Premier League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, start time, odds

One of the first Premier League games to emerge from COVID-19 will take place on Wednesday as Tottenham travel to the East Midlands to face Leicester. The match was initially supposed to take place on December 16, but it sank due to a belated increase in positive tests with the Foxes.

Since then, both teams have found themselves squarely behind the eight ball in terms of games and this week’s game will see them reach the halfway point in their campaign. Tottenham are still in contention for fourth place as Leicester hope to move closer to the European positions with a victory over King Power. Here’s how to watch the game and what you need to know:

data: Wednesday, January 19 | time: 2:30 p.m. Eastern time

position: King Power Stadium – Leicester, United Kingdom

Television: USA Network | broadcast live: fuboTV (Free trial)

Coincidence: Lister +200; draw +230; Tottenham +138 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Meat

Lester: After 11 days of no match, the injury crisis that has dogged Leicester for much of this season is starting to wane somewhat even with the likes of Jamie Vardy, Jonny Evans and Wesley Fofana remaining on the sidelines for some time. . However, prior to the postponed match against Burnley, Brendan Rodgers confirmed the return of several first-team players, including Caglar Soyuncu and Patson Dhaka.

Notably, James Justin can also debut at 11 months after a severe knee injury. The versatile full-back was talked up as a potential England international this time around a year ago and his return has been eagerly awaited by Rodgers. He said, “He worked hard.” “It is a pleasure to work with him. He is a great guy, he sets a standard in training.

“I am happy for him because it has been a long road for him. Hopefully in this second part of the season he will be back to his levels. It would be great to get him back.”

Tottenham: There was a strong sense of frustration around Tottenham after the first four points against Arsenal were postponed at the request of the opponents. It was a match that could have seen Antonio Conte’s side establish themselves as favorites for a place in the Champions League, but this midweek game will at least allow them to gain ground over Arsenal and West Ham. Likewise, with another game for Chelsea looming on Sunday, the situation could look a little less rosy at the end of the month.

prediction

Leicester showed signs of improvement ahead of the long break and could frustrate Tottenham’s search by three points. to pick: Leicester 2 Tottenham 2