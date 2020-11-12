No, Dominion’s voting machines did not cause widespread voting problems.

President Trump on Thursday published new and unfounded allegations about Dominion’s voting systems, which manufacture software that local governments use across the country to help conduct their elections, fueling a conspiracy theory that Dominion has “software glitches.” It changed the vote counts in Michigan and Georgia last week.

Dominion’s program was used in only two of the five problematic counties in Michigan and Georgia, and in each case there was a detailed explanation of what had happened. In all cases, the program did not affect the number of votes.

In the two Michigan districts that had errors, the errors were due to human errors, not software problems, according to Michigan State Department, county officials and election security experts. Only one of two Michigan counties has used the Dominion Program.

Cases in three Georgia counties had other explanations. In one county, an apparent problem with Dominion’s program delayed reporting those in charge of the vote count, but did not affect the actual vote count. In two other provinces, a separate company program slowed the ability of polling officers to register voters.