Study a masters degree in the UK with this scholarship! – Finance

The British Embassy has published an invitation for the Chevening Scholarship Program to study Masters in the UK.

The scholarship is funded by the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Associations. Contact starts on August 3 and ends on November 2, 2021. Results are announced in June 2022 and classes begin in August of the same year.

The Chevening Scholarship pays the full tuition fee of the university you want to study at, as long as it is on the list of participating schools.

In addition, monthly financial support, medical insurance, round-trip plane ticket, visa costs and temporary residence procedures are covered.

To apply for the scholarship, you must meet the following requirements:

– Holds a bachelor’s degree.

Leadership skills in your work experience and in the classroom.

Finding global solutions to contemporary problems.

Two years of verifiable work experience.

– Intermediate level in English, more than 67 points on the TOEFL certificate.

Enter the Chevening portal for details and to apply if they are interested. Keep in mind that the program prioritizes applications whose projects address topics such as:

Economic growth and low carbon emissions.

Climate change and sustainable development.

– Human rights on the agenda of the United Nations and the European Union.

– Prevention and resolution of international conflicts.