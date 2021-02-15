Finland is too strong for the young Swiss

“The Finns are within our reach if we have a good day,” Bayer said before the match. In fact, the Swiss kept the score open for a long time, but the Finns were much better in terms of play.

The shooting ratio in the second third was 16: 6 in favor of the Northerners (43:14 aggregate), although the Swiss could play with another man for six minutes. For their part, the Finns took advantage of the only opportunity to beat the middle division in the score 2-1. However, it was not a typical goal for strength play, as Joso Parsennen scored after a single shot, which he completed with a superb shot in the close corner. However, goalkeeper Thibault Vatone is not to blame, who performed well again. Parsennen’s father, Timo, wore an EV Zug shirt in the 2005/06 season. Aku Räty and Kasper Simontaival also achieved 3: 1 (51) and 4: 1 (57) in the power game.

The Swiss made a perfect start in the game. They used the first penalty kick against the Finns to take the lead in the fourth minute – 17-year-old Attilio Piaka hit the crossbar with an expected shot. But the 1-0 score lasted just 36 seconds, then equaled by Anton Lundell, who was ranked by the Florida Panthers as No. 12 in the fall. The goal was preceded by a bad move from the Swiss.

Bayer are still waiting for the first points in this tournament. A year ago, Switzerland defeated Slovakia (7: 2) and Finland (5: 2) in the preliminary round. It won’t be easier in the third game on Wednesday evening, because champions Canada are the opponents. The North Americans finished Germany 16-2 in their first match.

After the match, Bayer spoke of the team’s learning process. “In order to beat these countries, we have to become more efficient at playing power.” He also criticized switching gameplay and quick draw. What is expected from the duel with Canada? “It will be an experience for the boys. We can only benefit from this game and grow as a team. “

cable:

Finland-Switzerland 4: 1 (1: 1, 1: 0, 2: 0)

Edmonton. – SR Garon / Maille (CAN), Harris / O’Quinn (CAN). – Goals: 4 (3:44) Piska (Faust, Allensbach / Eliminate Nimela) 0: 1. 5. (4:20) Lundel (Simontival) 1: 1. 25. Pärssinen (Niemalä, Lambert / Exclusion Vouardoux) 2: 1. 51. Räty (Lambert, Niemelä / Exclusion Bottini) 3: 1. Simontival 57 (Hirvönen, Lundel / Füst exclusion) 4: 1. – Penalties: 6 times, 2 minutes against Finland, 5 times, 2 minutes against Switzerland.

Switzerland: Fatton; Paragano, Chanton; Fiedler, Mayer; Delmont, Guggenheim; Fooardo, Pesolo; Faust, Canonica, Knack; Hofer, Allenspach, Biasca; Bottini, Schleepfer, Marchand; Jobin, Derungs, Dähler.

Comment: Switzerland without salt (injured).

Results / Ranking:

The U-20 World Cup in Edmonton. Saturday: Germany – Canada 2:16 (1: 4, 0: 7, 1: 5). Sunday: Finland-Switzerland 4: 1 (1: 1, 1: 0, 2: 0). Ranking: 1. Finland 2/6 (9: 4). 2. Canada 1/3 (16: 2). Third Slovakia 1/3 (1-0). 4. Switzerland 2/0 (1: 5). 5. Germany 2/0 (5:21).