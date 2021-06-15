New tariffs, finally VoWiFi and about communications in the metro – Mobile-review.com – All about mobile equipment and technologies

The beginning of summer was marked by a whole bunch of positive news from Beeline.

Table of contents

Transfer audio over Wi-Fi

Voice over Wi-Fi, VoWiFi or Voice over Wi-Fi is one of the best technologies for smartphones. As you might guess from the name, the idea is that the connection is not a mobile network, but a Wi-Fi connection.

This is the perfect solution for situations where the smartphone is in a weak network reception area or even out of coverage. That is, if, for example, there is no mobile network in the far corner of the apartment, in the underground car park or in the country house, but there is Wi-Fi, then you can make and receive calls.

Beeline informs that calls via Wi-Fi will be counted as normal voice calls and will consume bundles of minutes from the tariff.

VoWiFi is available on most Samsung and Xiaomi smartphones. But if it is available on Samsung by default, then Xiaomi, for some reason, prefers to hide this option.

However, enabling it is simple enough. In the dialer, you need to enter * # * # 869434 # * # *, after which a notification will be displayed that VoWiFi checking is disabled, and in the SIM card setting, the VoWiFi switch will appear at the bottom of the screen. screen that must be activated.

So far, as “Beeline” indicated, the service is working in beta mode. So we are waiting for more details about VoWiFi implementation.

For example, some carriers use VoWiFi as an add-on to their network, allowing VoWiFi calls to be made from abroad at home rates. I don’t think many people use this very often, as more and more instant messaging and video calling are being used, but the prospect itself is tempting. By the way, do not forget to read below about the new tariff from Beeline, which provides free unlimited Internet when traveling abroad.

Subway connection

On June 1, Beeline issued a triumphant press release stating that the construction of the 5G Ready network in the Moscow metro had been completed. Subscribers of the operator have access to both fixed Internet and voice communication throughout the entire metro, including the tunnels.

Readers with a good memory can say, as they say, what kind of news, if in December Beeline reported something similar. The difference is that at that time it was about 100% in all metro stations, and now the operator has also closed the tunnels.

A separate positive point is that we are talking about the 5G Ready network. Perhaps this feeling is due to the operator’s PR activity, but it seems that Beeline, against the background of others, is actively preparing for the launch of 5G.

So, in 2020 alone, the operator invested 15.5 billion rubles in improving the network in Moscow and the region, not only increasing the number of base stations, but also bringing existing equipment to the level of 5G ready.

In 2020, more than 10,000 new stations were commissioned, along the way, the frequency range was improved. By aggregating the frequency bands of LTE1800, LTE2100 and LTE2600, maximum download speeds can reach 300Mbps. However, Beeline is proud of the fact that it was able to implement a smooth network in the metro and in the city, which ensures excellent network quality.

Telecom Daily conducted a study on the quality of communications in the metro: “In contrast to 2019, Beeline approached the leaders in terms of speed characteristics and is the best in terms of connection stability among mobile operators. The average download speed is 38 Mbit / s, and in terms of speed from the subscriber it exceeds both MTS and MegaFon – 16 Mbit / s».

Speaking about connection in the metro, it should be noted that subscribers of the tariff plans “Close People 2”, “Close People 2+”, “SuperCity” and “Communication Z” have the opportunity to connect the service “Unlimited Internet in the subway”. The cost of the service is 50 rubles per month. A very specialized offer for those who often travel by metro. Well, what if!

In conclusion, in this section, we can say that in Moscow, in general, the best level of network coverage in the metro of all the countries I have been to. Neither European nor Chinese subway trains were standing nearby. Although it is a little sad that Moscow is the best not only in the world, but also in Russia. I would like to believe that operators after Moscow will pay attention to St. Petersburg, where there is still no stable signal and good speed on the tracks even under Nevsky Prospekt. All operators have mastered the railway from Moscow to Saint Petersburg.

maximum rate

I will not say that this is the latest tariff, but, frankly, I did not pay attention to many of the nuances.

The tariff “maximum”, as the name implies, is the best that Beeline has to offer:

3000 minutes and unlimited calls to Beeline numbers (there is a subtlety here that initially calls to Beeline numbers, like other calls, consume a bundle of minutes);

Unlimited mobile internet and unlimited distribution;

Beeline offers to connect an additional number to the tariff (toll free) and use the SIM card in the router and modem! A very useful moment;

You can connect up to 5 numbers, that is 333 rubles per person. Calling additional numbers is free of charge;

182 TV channels and movie subscriptions are included in the tariff;

Free roaming in the Crimea and the world!

Right now about roaming, I somehow didn’t care. But this is perhaps the most profitable part!

For 2,000 rubles per month (or 333 rubles per month per person when filling in all additional numbers), Beeline offers unlimited Internet in more than 150 countries of the world and in the Crimea: Mobile Internet – 200 megabytes per day is provided at full speed, then at 128 kilobits per second until the end of the day. 128 KB /c – It’s not very fast, but for instant messengers and even video calls via Skype its enough!

In addition to the Internet, calls are also included in the tariff. zWon in popular countries: 30 minutes per month for any incoming and outgoing calls to Russia.

The offer turned out to be very profitable, as it does not require additional payments. For comparison, MTS roaming is organized according to the principle of 390-450 rubles per day when accessing the Internet (the Internet is consumed from the package or unlimited). 4-5 days, and it has already turned out to be a tariff from “Beeline” for a month.

An additional advantage of the “maximum” tariff is eSIM support, that is, you can call directly at the airport from the “My Beeline” application (provided that the smartphone supports it).

conclusion

A very strong start to summer from Beeline. Improving the quality of coverage, preparing for the launch of 5G, and finally, the operator has VoWiFi. And the “maximum” tariff still seems like a very good solution for those who nonetheless intend to get out of Russia this summer (that’s me!).

In the comments, as always, I encourage you to share your vision about profitable offers from operators, as well as stories about your plans for the summer.