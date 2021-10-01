You don’t understand anything about USB-C? Here are some logos to get you there

Navigating the USB-C cable jungle will soon become easier, thanks to the new Logo Program.

The universal cable dream tends to come true with USB-C. If it is already starting to spread to many electronic devices, some measures may speed up its pace, such as this European Commission directive that aims to require all smartphone manufacturers to use single port, including iPhone.

However, while USB-C has many advantages, it can also become a real ordeal when it comes to choosing a cable. There’s already a lot of confusion about USB-C: between USB 3.2, USB 4, Thunderbolt, different powers… It’s hard to navigate and you can quickly end up buying a cable that doesn’t match, not for what you want to use it for.

This situation, the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) understands this and unveils slogans for this purpose, intended to help you find your way. These new logos define the key characteristics of USB-C cables, and will be featured on their packaging.

The idea is good, but we imagine it will take some time before these logos are finally affixed to commercially sold cables.