Federer in a halo with little effort – canceled Tsitsipas

Roger Federer waving in his halo after winning and entering the second round. © Friso Gench

Record winner Federer falters a little, but doesn’t fall. As expected, the 39-year-old is on the field at Halle in the second round. Favorite participant Tsitsipas cancels at short notice.

Halle/Westphalia (DPA) – Tennis star Roger Federer had more problems than expected in his first round match at the Turf Championships in Halle, Westphalia. Elevator Ilya Iwashka (Belarus) surprisingly challenged the ten-time champion in 7:6 (7:4) and 7:5 more than expected.

However, after more than a year of injury and his voluntary retirement at the French Open, Federer has confirmed that he wants to collect match training on grass at Wimbledon. “It was not easy, he was never here. It feels good to play on the grass again,” Federer said after his decisive fourth point in the match. On his playing style, the 39-year-old said: “My serve was good and I am comfortable. But everything can be improved.”

Guffin must give up

David Goffin was forced to give up the opening game of the tournament in Halle with a 6:1 and 5:7 injury against France’s Corentin Mutier. World number 13. She slipped and turned at the end of the first sentence. At Daniel Altmaier, the first of six German pros pulled out on day one. The 22-year-old lost to Jordan Thompson (Australia) 2:6 and 6:7 (4:7).

He didn’t start until Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached the French Open final. The Greek, whose grandmother died on Sunday shortly before his latest defeat to Novak Djokovic, canceled his participation at short notice. He will be transferred to Yannick Hanfmann of Karlsruhe, who will meet Arthur Rinderknech (France) who qualifies on Tuesday.

Other German pros also play on Tuesday: Alexander Zverev will play against fellow Davis Cup teammate Dominic Kupfer, and Jan-Lennard Struve will play Russia’s top seed Daniel Medwidio. Philip Kohlschreiber playing against Georg Rodionov (Austria).

