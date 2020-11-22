WWE Survivor Series Predictions 2020, Card, Matches, Start Time, Date, PPV Preview, Location

The WWE Survivor Series takes place at ThunderDome inside the Amway Center in Orlando on Sunday night as the company’s second longest-running show returns to the WWE Network. The show revolves around a series of matches between the stars of Raw and SmackDown, culminating in a match between world champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre in the expected main event.

The show, which features the “Best of the Best” theme, will also feature The Undertaker “Final Farewell”. The Deadman first appeared in the Survivor Series 1990, and after several hints upon retirement, it will finally go into sunset after a month that celebrated his 30 years in WWE.

The Survivor Series will begin at 7 PM ET and the show is expected to last approximately three hours, not counting the starting show, which starts one hour before the main card at 6 PM, CBS Sports will be with you all the way on Sunday with live scores, highlights and analysis.

Let’s take a closer look at who CBS Sports experts expect to top the WWE Survivor Series.

2020 WWE Survivor Series Predictions

Midfielders: Bobby Lashley (US, Raw) versus Sami Zayn (InterContinental, SD)

Lashley’s win makes a lot of sense, but Zayn has been presented as an opportunist since his return to the ring. There are external factors (retribution) that can easily step in and set up Zayn to steal another cheap win. There is a more upside to Zayn claiming victory and moving forward as the obnoxious heel instead of Lashley who’s seemingly clear victory. Selection: Sami Zayn wins Brent Brockhouse

Since winning the American title, Lashley has done absolutely nothing. Although Zayn has been booked as a clever heel who has been thinking about his opponents, I think his luck is running out against Lashley, especially given that one expects the best first-row player in the ring. There’s no harm in losing Zayn clean to Lashley as he can easily get out of it. In fact, losing Zayn would be more enjoyable than his victory, and it would help Lashley look strong as we hope he starts defending his title regularly. Choose: Bobby Lashley wins Adam Silverstein

Team Champions: New Day (Raw) vs Street Profits (SD)

No team’s victory here would come as a surprise, and this is a match that will likely have no impact on any team in the long term. There are simply no other elements in the gameplay other than the potential involvement of Big E after weeks of throwing earnings jokes en route about their next match with their Big E teammates. A big E win after some minor distraction might create something to go further with SmackDown. Choose: win a new day – Brockhouse

There are situations to be done for both teams who win this match. The earnings were much more crap than the new day so it’s a heel side and maybe a blemish. However, I cannot envision a scenario in which a new day is put into place in this match and I do not insist on dispensing with the younger champions. The idea of ​​winning profits and continuing to convince Big E of it behind the scenes is very tempting. Choose: street profits win Silverstein

Women’s Champions: Asuka (Raw) vs. Sasha Banks (SD)

I feel I’m very inclined to external factors that determine the outcome of this event, but this is the only way to advance any stories when you have a brand versus a brand. Banks has had problems with returning Carmella over the past few weeks, and Carmela’s continued attacks costing Banks a win keep the women’s champions going strong while they continue the program that is being built. Choose: Win Asuka – Brookhouse

I agree that if tricks came out, it would make sense in the world for Asuka to win the match. After all, Carmella has had the number of banks in the past two weeks as she prepares to be the best contender. However, Banks just won the SmackDown title at the height of a major feud as she advances this match. Handing it a loss – even with the help of distraction – would be unfortunate given the circumstances. A clean win over Asuka would be huge for the banks profile. Choose: Winning Sasha Banks Silverstein

Elimination match from Survivor Women’s Series: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lacey Evans, Peyton Royce and Lana (Raw) vs. Bayley, Natalia, Bianca Piller, Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott (SD)

There is a clear story WWE could book with Lana, unable to earn the respect of any of his teammates on Team Raw, who miraculously ended up being the only survivor in this match. Although that may work, it is not the best booking, which is the position of a single wrestler in which team can benefit the most from this match at Belair. You can still get Lana to score two victories via surprising means while ensuring Belair likes the many eliminations and is possibly the only survivor in the end. Plus, I’m super confident in the men’s tie-off elimination match, so I guess they go the other way here. Choose: SmackDown wins Silverstein (also Brockhouse)

Survivor Men’s Series Elimination Match: Team Raw (AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Braun Strowman, Riddle & Sheamus) vs Team SmackDown (Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, King Corbin, Seth Rollins & Otis)

With so much emphasis on the disrupted dynamics between the Raw team, it was appropriate for them to get together in the big moment and manage to win – especially if the last man standing on the team was Styles, who was desperately trying to unite his team. SmackDown looks more like a group of men than a group that engages in a mix of storylines. Pick: Win Team Raw Brockhouse (also Silverstein)

World Champions – Drew McIntyre (WWE, Raw) versus Roman Reigns (Universal, SD)

With two powerful heroes, neither of them profit from the loss, you’ll return to look for the nays that give the ending without harming either of the two men. MacIntyre has to worry about the potential involvement of Randy Orton, The Miz, and maybe even The Find, who places him with plenty of these outcasts. However, I think the deciding factor here would be a misguided attempt to help Reigns by Uso, and to continue the story of Uso doing things without the consent of the man who serves him now. Choose: Drew MacIntyre wins – Brockhouse

This is a difficult match to book and thus to predict. Reigns should not lose this under any circumstances given how much of his power has been booked since his return to WWE as punishment. MacIntyre shouldn’t lose this under any circumstances given that he had just won the title again after being dropped to Randy Orton for less than 30 days. This is a major event at WrestleMania- or SummerSlam-caliber with 10 days of construction in the Survivor Series. There are simply more options for creating ways that MacIntyre loses out than Reigns. Choose: Roman Reigns Winning Silverstein