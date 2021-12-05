Netflix: The Paper House beats the competition | TV

Click here to see last Tuesday’s standings

What is popular at the moment Netflix In Italy and in the world? In this weekly special you will find all the answers to your questions. Although Netflix launched last week the actual ratings of series and movies on the platform, the following ratings still indicate in advance the most successful titles of the week in Italy, the United States and the world on the weekend track. paper house Leaves no escape for Lost in Space, Dog Power’s debut is good even if Red Notice is still the most-watched movie in the world.

This weekend at the top of the most watched titles on Netflix Italy Without many surprises, we find the final and much-anticipated part paper house. The series is practically the first in the world, and on Tuesday we will find out the numbers that will make it one of the most popular TV series of recent years, and it is now finally over. Returns to second place squid gameThanks for the Italian dubbing. New episodes of New Amsterdam The series is back on the platform. 4th place for successful French comedy spoiled. The first appearance of the fifth place in the last season of lost in space, which works well in the rest of the world despite being banned in almost every country by Spanish thieves. With the arrival of the seventh and final season, 100 It returns to the top ten as the famous Italian animated series by Zerocal Care Cut along the edges. Eighth place is for Jurassic World: New Adventures, while in ninth place we find The Queen of Flow. Closing in at number 10 is Il Power of the Dog, the film presented in Venice with Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by Jane Campion that we’ll surely hear about at length throughout awards season.

Here are the top 10 most viewed titles in the last 24 hours in Italy

paper house squid game New Amsterdam spoiled lost in space 100 Cut along the edges Jurassic World: New Adventures dog power

Here are the top 10 most viewed titles in the last 24 hours in the US

paper house lost in space True story dog power Jurassic World: New Adventures Regina del Flo life one all the way red notice sunset sale

Here are the top 10 most popular movies all over the world On Netflix on December 5, 2021:

