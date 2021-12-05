Fake cop in Geldern

Police warn



Lots of calls from fake cops in Geldern



There have been several calls from the wrong police officer in the Gildern area. Police urge caution and give advice on what to do.

funds On Sunday, several people from the Gildern area received calls from the wrong police officer. He pretended to be Michael Fox of the Criminal Investigation Department over the phone and provided information about an alleged burglary in the neighborhood.







All the people they called were suspicious and immediately hung up. This too was good. The police give advice on what to watch out for:

Scammers can use Call ID spoofing to call phone numbers that seem plausible at a glance on the screen. Police never call 110, but offenders can use another local phone number.

If the caller pretends to be a police officer, ask for his name and call your local police station. Ask if this person actually has the authority and how you can contact them.

Never give out to an anonymous person any information about your financial situation or any other sensitive data. Above all, don’t let yourself get under pressure.

Never give money or valuables to unknown people, not even messengers or alleged employees of the police, prosecutor’s office, court or financial institutions.