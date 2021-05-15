Netflix rides on Bridgerton’s success: an upcoming prequel (picture)

Netflix rides on Bridgerton’s success: an upcoming prequel (picture)

Vincenzo Ronca

Bridgerton It proved to be one of the most successful TV series aired in recent months by Netflix, and the well-known media streaming platform is set to ride.

In the past few hours, the Netflix Twitter account has shared some of them Important details For what will be prefix From the first season By Bridgerton: This will focus on history Regina Charlotte And its history is before what we saw in the first season. Also, the previous introduction will deal with the young woman’s life Violet BridgertonBridgerton’s mother we already know.

Read also: Amazon Echo Show 10, review

In addition to announcing the prequel Netflix Not communicated yet When it first appeared officially. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about its release.

Across: CNET

READ  Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they have signed a deal with Netflix for an undisclosed sum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *