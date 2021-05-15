Netflix rides on Bridgerton’s success: an upcoming prequel (picture)

Vincenzo Ronca



Bridgerton It proved to be one of the most successful TV series aired in recent months by Netflix, and the well-known media streaming platform is set to ride.

In the past few hours, the Netflix Twitter account has shared some of them Important details For what will be prefix From the first season By Bridgerton: This will focus on history Regina Charlotte And its history is before what we saw in the first season. Also, the previous introduction will deal with the young woman’s life Violet BridgertonBridgerton’s mother we already know.

In addition to announcing the prequel Netflix Not communicated yet When it first appeared officially. We will keep you updated as soon as we know more about its release.

All greetings to the Queen! We are excited to announce the expansion of Bridgerton’s world with a limited series that tells the original story of Queen Charlotte – the series will also feature Young Violet Bridgerton and Young Lady Danbury pic.twitter.com/nshBfETMdN Netflix (netflix) May 14, 2021

Across: CNET