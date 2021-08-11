“Oasis Knebworth 1996”, here is the official trailer for the movie docu

In cinemas only on the 27th, 28th and 29th of September. And in November, there are other surprises for the fans

Now it is finally available Trailer for the documentary It will be available in Italian cinemas from 27-28-29 September. But the surprises are not over yet.

In addition to the docu, fans of the Gallagher Brothers will be happy to hear that it will be available November 19. Newport Oasis 1996, Private Live Album and DVD/Blu-ray are available in 2CD, 3 LP and HD digital versions. It will be released on DVD in a 3-disc version and, in addition to the documentary, will also offer full concerts and Blu-ray.

A limited edition including a 2CD and DVD of the documentary will also be available as well as a Super Deluxe box with 3 LPs, 2CDs, and 3 DVDs as well as a copy of the original memorabilia (available only on the band’s website).

After nearly two years without major live events around the world, Newport Oasis 1996 It will serve as a reminder to fans, old and new, of the ecstasy and connection that only a great concert can bring. The concert movie tells the story of the special relationship between Oasis and their fans, which made it possible to realize the biggest musical event of the 90s.

The concert is built around archival material with unreleased content and behind-the-scenes footage as well as interviews with the band, organizers, and fans in attendance. Directed by Grammy Award-winning director Jake Scott, this film is a joyful and at times heartwarming cinematic celebration of one of the most popular live concerts of the past 25 years, fueled entirely by the music and fan experiences that tell firsthand that exceptional weekend .

Two record-breaking nights took place on August 10 and 11, 1996, when over a quarter of a million young fans from all over the world flocked to Knebworth Park, Hertfordshire, to witness the legendary group.

Tickets then sold out on May 11, 1996. Queues formed outside local music stores and ticket offices since the night before, and fans around the world spent the day connected to landlines talking to the lines. The concert sold out in less than 24 hours, upsetting all British box office records.

These extraordinary concerts took place at a time when the UK was slowly recovering from a decade of stagnation. With the onset of the eighties, the mood of the nation was changing. The revival of arts and culture gave life to Cool Britannia, and in her meteoric rise, Oasis embodied optimism and newfound daring.

It took the group nearly two years from the Houses of Manchester to become one of the most famous orchestras in the world and to the people who gathered in those days, who were reflected in the five men on the stage in front of them, everything seemed possible.

Knebworth Concerts from start to finish feature a full list of classics, starting with the opening Colombia NS admissions as far as champagne Supernova, don’t look back in anger, live foreverVictor I am the walrus (accompanied by the orchestra), a Wonderwall (The first song of the 1990s to cross over a billion streams), it was at the same time the pinnacle of the band’s success and the rally that became a milestone for a generation.