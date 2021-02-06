Netflix presents the official trailer for the documentary dedicated to Pele

Offers

06 Feb 21 / Posted by: Amalia Vingoni

Netflix has released the trailer for the documentary about the legendary Pele, pending the official release scheduled for February 23.

The next one will come out February 23 On the broadcast platform Netflix the new documentary Dedicated to the football legend skin.

The documentary film entitled “Pele: The King of Football“It tells the life of Brazilian footballer Edson Arantes de Nascimento, whom we all know under the pseudonym Pele. The documentary traces the extraordinary period in which Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, went from a young star in 1958 to a national champion in the midst of A radical and turbulent era in the history of Brazil.

The film traces the human and professional life of Pele, and was crowned the “King of Football” and the historic victory of his country in the 1970 World Championships. Moreover, he is the footballer of the century for FIFA, the International Olympic Committee and the International Federation for Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), in addition to To the FIFA Ballon d’Or, voted by previous Ballon d’Or winners. Later he received FIFA Ballon d’Or honorary as the only player in the world.

The documentary is decorated with rare and exclusive videos in which Pele himself appears. In this movie, the star appears in the lead in a touching way, but at the same time gives us a reflection on his remarkable career.

The documentary also includes rare appearances and archive interviews of former legendary legend Santos Futebol Klopp and his teammates on the Brazilian national team, including Zagallo, Amarillo and Jairzinho, as well as exceptional testimonies from family members, journalists and celebrities who lived through the golden years of Brazilian football.