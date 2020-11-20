The Jersey Shore premiere reveals just how bad the situation is between JWoww, Angelina and Deena after the wedding

Angelina shows texts her team members didn’t know she saw, Dina and Joe Wow call BS on her olive branch and the boys get caught in the middle.

Snooki might no longer be a part of “Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” but if the season premiere is an indication, there’s still a lot of drama to walk around without.

The two-hour premiere details the immediate fallout from Angelina Bevarnik’s wedding, with Jenny “JWoww” Farley, Deena Nicole Cortese and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi causing a breakdown with the bride during the reception. In case you forgot, the trio were booed after they wrecked Staten Island in the trash, teasing Angelina’s previous failed engagements and calling her “a fly to shit”.

He picked up the premiere just two days after the party and Angelina was still pissed off – saying the women had “spoiled the night” for her. She proceeded to call the jokes in the letter “a little anxious” as her husband, Chris, described her behavior as “unacceptable.”

While Angelina said the women apologized via texting after the party, she kept scrolling up in the group chat and realizing that the entire cast was texting about her without realizing that she was also on the topic.

“It was a group chat, Dina started it, and she said, ‘I will Start Film with her again, “she claimed,” then Mike wrote, “Who are you talking about? Dina writes, “Angelina, Mike.” Then Snooki wrote, “himself.” And JWoww wrote, “I’m glad we’re all on the same page. That was just for me.”

The tension between all the women increased in the following days, as the voice of the speech leaked onto the Internet and made headlines. For Jenny and Dina, that meant a wave of violent backlash targeting them on social media – as JWoww said, she "never experienced what we're seeing now."

While Jenny said her comments are overwhelmed with trolls who say she “should die and be kicked and spit,” Dina said fans have told her that “her son deserves to be bullied” and that they are “punching” her in the face if that happens. They saw it in person. For them, Angelina was just fueling the fire by liking some bad messages and saying on social media that she wanted to bring her wedding back. They felt that Bevarnik was using the backlash as an opportunity to “destroy” them. At this point, Dina didn’t think she could be in the same room as her again.

As much as everyone else on the cast was concerned, the boys didn’t think the girls were trying to be malicious with their words, but they did say Angelina still had every right to be upset. They also didn’t think the three should have been bridesmaids or given toasts – while the position’s wife, Lauren, said Angelina should have expected it to be inappropriate. Rooney went so far as to call Angelina and basically tell her, reminding her that she and Jenny were in a brutal fight a few weeks before the wedding, and noting that she even laughed while toast at first.

Angelina said of Ron in a confession: “You’re not the one to give me advice about drama, that’s for sure.”

After that, the show stopped filming and resumed two months later. By that point, Snooki announced that she was officially quitting the show, after suffering the same backlash as her costumes. Jenny also got together with Zach Clayton Carpinello at the time, saying he was there for her when she needed support. However, she and Dina did not speak to Angelina.

Invited Mike to a family meeting with Vinny, Jenny and Dina at his home, and he officially called himself “The Mediation” as he was trying to broker a peace agreement between all the ladies. Dina was adamant that there would be no “reconciliation” with Angelina, while Jenny said the only way forward was “without her”.

“Why do we have someone in our small circle who doesn’t care about us?” Dina asked. “If you weren’t around, I would be there. I have never been more confident of any decision in my life.”

Then Sitch, er, Mediation went to Angelina to try to hear her voice. She was still heating up, and she said she was “tired and tired of walking the highway with” the other women. She added, “It is draining. They do not like me. They have made it clear that they do not want to be next to me.”

Mike told her to extend an olive branch, which she did via a lengthy post on Instagram. The post – in which she said she “forgave” them for the speech and did not allow some jokes “to spoil what we have rebuilt over the past two years” – was Not Good reception. In fact, it infuriated them.

Jenny ended up sending Angelina a book that contained a text message, asking her why she felt the need to post on social media and not communicate with them directly. She also accused Angelina of communicating with Snooki only because she saw the backlash she was getting for the “track” [she] He chose “This, of course, made Angelina on fire again … and in the end I deleted the post.

The second hour has moved on from the two-hour premiere to the spread of the pandemic, with all actors isolated at their homes. Dina stocked up on food and diapers, and Ronnie settled in a new house in Los Angeles, Finn was hiding from Uncle Vito, and Paulie Dee not only had a new beard, she also had a girlfriend, Nikki Hall from "Double Shot at Love."

In an effort to break some of the tension, Mike decides to prank Dina and Jenny after inviting them and Finny to hang out away from society. At some point during the barbecue, Lauren sneaked away, threw a black wig and pretended to be Angelina arriving at their home. Although both women were temporarily annoyed, they quickly recognized Lauren’s heels.

Later on, Finn, Mike, and Lauren went to the house of Angelina and her husband Chris, where Finny apologized for curtailing the wedding position on social media when the episode finally aired. Angelina and Chris both appreciated the apology. However, Lauren told Angelina that she was making everything more “dramatic” than it should be.

“It’s not that dramatic,” she said, urging Angelina to walk down the highway. “I would never ruin my wedding for such a trivial thing.” Bevarnik, of course, did not agree.

Although there is absolutely no solution between Jenny, Dina, and Angelina, the rest of the season will find the boys do their best to crush their beef. A new superstar showed that they are all gathering to film at an empty resort in Las Vegas during lockdown – and what seemed to happen to Angelina’s wedding and disastrous speech.