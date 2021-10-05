Netflix “Play Something” is available to everyone on Android

in April Netflix Release The function of quickly finding something to look at on versions TV From the app, promising that it will also be available for Android smartphones in the future.

That time has come, and as of today, the feature is available to all Android users across the world.

Play Something is available to all Android users

Streaming services offer such a wide selection that the user can waste time deciding what to watch. If you don’t have anything set to watch at the moment, Play Something gives you the ability to instantly view something that the service’s algorithm suggests based on your play history. The “Play Something” button is in several places in the app, including the home screen.

Patrick Fleming, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix, is excited to bring this feature to Android to allow subscribers to discover what’s new Movie NS TV series When they don’t want to make decisions.

Fast Laughs is now also available for Android, but in select markets

The streaming giant is launching on Android too laughs fast, its TikTok-style comic feed that pulls funny clips from its catalog. This option was previously exclusive to users iOS, while now also available for Android users in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Ireland, India, Malaysia, Philippines, and select other markets.

