Communication: the duck scolds like a human

After hatching, ducks and geese can develop a very close relationship with their breeders. This has been standard knowledge since Konrad Lorenz and his Gray Goose at the latest. In the case of an Australian rudder or a musk oar duck (Beziora lobata) Being close to a caregiver had a completely different effect: animal curses are clearly audible, “Bloody idiot!” like “new world” Referring to a study In the den «Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society b» berichtet.

Birds usually learn specific, high-pitched whistling tones from older species. However, if they are raised individually in the situation, they can also mimic other sounds, as male rappers dubbed “The Superhero” show. The animal was hatched in 1983 in an Australian nature reserve with a nature reserve and bred by hand. It was not until four years later that it was socially integrated with other species and then produced atypical sounds of the type, which were recorded at the time by biologist Peter Vollagher and which he has now only evaluated with scientist Karel Ten Kate of Leiden University.

You can clearly hear the duck moving frantically in the water and squawking “Bloody idiot!” On the other hand, if the Superhero wanted to hit the two new females, he would imitate the sound of the cage door slamming shut when he hits the lock. The second male, who was nursed by his mother in the reserve in 2000, imitated other living creatures: in this case, the sounds of eyebrow ducks were less exciting. (Anas superciliosa).

Ten Cate evaluated the recordings with various aids and came to the conclusion that they must be original – after initially thinking it was a joke. However, ducks actually mimic the noises from their environment; She must have heard about some of them in the first few weeks of her life. This is confirmed by two other Ragducks kept in the UK that also mimic noises, including pony grunting, human coughing and door screeching.