Communication: the duck scolds like a human

After hatching, ducks and geese can develop a very close relationship with their breeders. This has been standard knowledge since Konrad Lorenz and his Gray Goose at the latest. In the case of an Australian rudder or a musk oar duck (Beziora lobata) Being close to a caregiver had a completely different effect: animal curses are clearly audible, “Bloody idiot!” like “new world” Referring to a study In the den «Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society b» berichtet.

