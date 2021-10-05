Facebook Profiles: Francis Hogan Speaks of the Penitent

Inside Facebook, evil is structural, whistleblowers say for “60 Minutes,” CBS’ investigative talk show. Nick Clegg’s defense is an exact replica: The social network only reproduces what’s bad (or good) in humanity

Maybe Facebook social networking site He is going through his worst moment in seventeen years of his life. In Menlo Park, they hate talking about themselves in public, at hearings as well as with the press, and the fact that number two Nick Clegg — the vice president in charge of corporate affairs and global communications — was a guest on CNN on Sunday. Indicator already. It’s up to him to protect the company’s image, which is no easy task lately (two months ago the president of the United States said those on Facebook were “killing people”) and Sunday was a particularly complicated day. In the evening it will be broadcast on CBS Episode “60 Minutes” with a special guest. Sean is the deep throat inside the company that made the Wall Street Journal’s “Facebook Profiles” investigation possible.