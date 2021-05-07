Netflix is ​​considering a new premium service that works behind the scenes and podcasts

Vincenzo Ronca
Netflix is one of the most popular and popular streaming media platforms in the world, and it gets you thinking Expanded Its range of services. Details of the new service called N-Plus.
This name was leaked from vote Netflix suggested to some of its subscribers. The survey consists of simple questions, all centered around N-Plus: from the description provided of the N-Plus, it appears that Outstanding service To suggest content Exclusive To subscribers, such as behind the scenes e PodcastMaybe related to content that is already on Netflix.
According to the leaked details from the survey, it appears the N-Plus may also suggest a possibility Create music playlists With songs related TV series And there Titles Available on Netflix.
You will understand that Netflix is currently Simply probing the area To understand the commercial viability of N-Plus, it is very soon To talk about launch times and hypothetical prices. We will come back to inform you with more details in the future.