Napoli Female: Footballers interpret McArthurGlen’s La Reggia Designer Outlet

Athletic on the field but charming and trendy in their spare time: they are Neapolitan footballers, wearing items from the trademark spring / summer collections at McArturGlen’s La Reggia Designer outlet. The sports teams, in the current league’s top flight, are the protagonists of an unprecedented photo session taking place in La Reggia spaces to celebrate the support the center has provided to the team starting this year and made by Sergio’s eye. Siano which the center held a photo exhibition in the spring of 2019.

The partnership with Napoli Female is part of a wider empowerment project supported by the McArturGlen La Reggia Center. Women’s soccer is still the other football today, made up of young women who compete in the Italian Serie A and at the same time have not yet been considered professionals. According to UNESCO data, only 4 percent of sports media coverage is devoted to women’s sports, and in most cases female athletes are lower paid and less represented than their male colleagues. Supporting a female Neapolitan is a way to help raise awareness among the general public about a gender-independent sports culture. An opportunity to give a voice to international young athletes who every day combine study, work, family and sporting commitment to fulfill their dream, and are certainly a model for many. Shining the spotlight on footballers and their stories, and supporting projects in which women are starring is a need, as is the desire of a group of the size and importance of McArthurGlen – whose positions today exceed 70% of women working in their positions. Partner Brands Employees – They didn’t want to bring it up.

The players were chosen due to their unusual nature, for a sporty interpretation that is charming at the same time, in line with the fashion trends of this season. However, their idea of ​​style, which varies according to individual personalities, has a common thread: the combination of sport and femininity is possible.

Eleonora Goldoni striker with an Instagram profile followed by 235,000 followers, she feels feminine even on the field and her personal touch is the jewelry you can hardly do without it Vivien Bale, the German midfielder, loves to be stylish without giving up comfort. She expresses her femininity through the details she cares most about.

Alexandra Hoyne plays a advocate, she is an Australian and a Vietnamese father, and her style is international, a mix and match between sporty and sometimes elegant clothes.

The photo shoot was done by photojournalist Sergio Ciano.

