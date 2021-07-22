Netflix confirms mobile games are coming

A few days ago we talked about Netflix access to the video game spaceAfter the appointment of Mike Verdo, former CEO of EA and Facebook, as Vice President of Game Development. Today, the company confirmed those rumors He revealed some additional details.

Read also Netflix, the possibility of entering the world of video games in 2022 is becoming increasingly tangible

In a letter addressed to its shareholdersNetflix has already confirmed its intention to enter this segment, particularly with regard to mobile devices: “We are also in the early stages of expanding into games, building on our previous efforts on interactivity (for example, Black Mirror Bandersnatch) and on our Stranger Things series games. We see the game as another new category of content for us, similar to our expansion into original films, animations, and TV,” this excerpt. Games will be included in members’ Netflix membership at no additional cost. Initially, we will mainly focus on mobile games.”

It’s also important to note that the company says it will focus on “mobile games” initially: It is therefore likely that such plans will evolve and expand according to the success of the initial project. However, it remains to be seen how this content will be distributed as the previous Android game was a free offering that does not require a Netflix subscription. The company hasn’t said when it will start releasing more mobile games, but previous rumors had hinted at 2022. We’ll likely know more in the coming weeks.