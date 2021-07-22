Environment: Spell: Bringing Raum on an environmental lab tour to Linz

Linz. As part of the “Environment: Play: Space” project, the Department of Environmental Protection of Upper Austria has brought individual UmweltLabs to the municipalities of Upper Austria and also to Linz. For example, children of elementary school 26 Harbachschule researched where chocolate comes from and what resources are needed for it. The kids at VS 14 Weavers school tackled a waterway adventure.

In June and July 2021, The Environment: Spiel: Raum, organized by the Upper Austrian Department of Environmental Protection, was first organized as individual UmweltLabs on-site in the municipalities of Upper Austria.

Through “Environment: Game: Space”, we have been able to give many children and young people the opportunity to get active and creative in the outdoors with exciting workshops: they built worm chests, discovered treasures of the earth, built bridges without tools and many other things. Not only did the spirit of research awaken, but the different aspects of nature and the environment were also brought closer. Children also learned how they can bravely advocate for climate protection, species and the effects of consumer decisions on the environment and people,” said State Environmental Adviser Stefan Kinder, pleased with the success of the new format.

3200 kids participated

Across Upper Austria, 68 schools and kindergartens as well as the municipality took advantage of the offer shortly before the summer holidays. 3,200 children participated in the workshops. There were also children from Primary School 26 Harbachschule, who searched for where the chocolate came from and what resources were needed for it. The kids at VS 14 Weavers school tackled a waterway adventure.

Christian Weisenbock, responsible for environmental education in the state of Upper Austria, is convinced of the added educational value: “We have further developed the educational format, which has been successful for many years, so that children learn to understand their immediate environment first-hand in carefully selected workshops. You develop a sense of responsibility and an experience of empowerment. self in dealing with our resources.”