Netflix, “Chernobyl 1986”: trama e cast

The film tells the story of firefighter Alexei, who is about to start a new life after retiring and finding a lost love, but the Chernobyl disaster puts him in danger once again. Let’s find out the plot and the actors together.

From July 21 Available in Netflix he is photographing Chernobyl 1986, which tells the story of the nuclear disaster that occurred in Russia in April 1986. The film represents the Russian response to the HBO mini-series Chernobyl, accused of historical inaccuracy.

The movie is produced by Alexander Rodnyansky NS Sergey Melkomov, one of the most important Russian producers. He was shot KurchatovThe city was founded in 1968 after the construction of a local nuclear power plant.

a personality Alexey Karpuchin, the protagonist of the film, is inspired by the firefighter who survived the nuclear disaster known as Nikolai Chebyshev, who is now 71 years old.

Chernobyl 1986: The Conspiracy

in April of 1986, after an explosion Chernobyl nuclear power plantex-fireman Alexey And his other companion the engineer Valerie And the military diver BorisIt should contain the devastating consequences of radiation as much as possible and provide relief.

Their job is to empty a file Central reactor on fire. Their failure will result in the merger being completed which will start another merger process blast. The heat from the latter will release some radiant steam, able to expand to Kiev, Moscow and the whole of Europe.

Although Alexei has recently retired and is ready to start a new life, he will do everything in his power to make his contribution. Save the population.

cast

in turn Alexey Karpuchin We find Daniela Kozlovskywhile his partner Olga Savostina is interpreted Oksana Akinshina. in turnEngineer Valerie over there Philip Avdeev, While Dina played before Ravshana Kurkova.

The rest of the representatives consist of: