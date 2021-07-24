Fortuna Dusseldorf: 13,652 kilometers to climb! – 2 Bundesliga

To go up, Dusseldorf fans go to Australia…

Fact: Fortuna’s 17th trip away from home is tough this season – a total of 13,652 kilometers (round trip) must be covered. For comparison: the Australian city of Darwin is located only 13,423 kilometers from Düsseldorf…

Short trips are almost no longer available – only the Schalke match (61km round trip) counts as a Western derby. The second closest destination, Paderborn, is already 168 kilometers away. And plan at least 398 kilometers or more for a one-way trip for ten trips.

After all: the longest road at least brings back fond memories for fans: In Dresden (1,166 kilometers in total) in 2018 under coach Friedhelm Funkel, the Bundesliga was promoted prematurely in the last duel so far! This long journey was really worth it at the time…

Kilometer list (one way)

Schalke 61 km

Paderborn 168 km

Darmstadt 253 km

Hanover. 283 km

Bremen. 295 km

310 km distance in Sandhausen

Karlsruhe 352 km

HSV 398 km

St. Pauli 398 km

Nuremberg 476 km

Kiel 489 km

Heidenheim 506 kilometers

Ingolstadt. 553 km

Regensburg 559 km

Aue 569 km

Rostock 574 km

Dresden 583 km

Total (round trip): 13,652 km