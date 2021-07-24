Fortuna Dusseldorf: 13,652 kilometers to climb! – 2 Bundesliga

To go up, Dusseldorf fans go to Australia…
Fact: Fortuna’s 17th trip away from home is tough this season – a total of 13,652 kilometers (round trip) must be covered. For comparison: the Australian city of Darwin is located only 13,423 kilometers from Düsseldorf…
Short trips are almost no longer available – only the Schalke match (61km round trip) counts as a Western derby. The second closest destination, Paderborn, is already 168 kilometers away. And plan at least 398 kilometers or more for a one-way trip for ten trips.
After all: the longest road at least brings back fond memories for fans: In Dresden (1,166 kilometers in total) in 2018 under coach Friedhelm Funkel, the Bundesliga was promoted prematurely in the last duel so far! This long journey was really worth it at the time…
Kilometer list (one way)
Schalke 61 km
Paderborn 168 km
Darmstadt 253 km
Hanover. 283 km
Bremen. 295 km
310 km distance in Sandhausen
Karlsruhe 352 km
HSV 398 km
St. Pauli 398 km
Nuremberg 476 km
Kiel 489 km
Heidenheim 506 kilometers
Ingolstadt. 553 km
Regensburg 559 km
Aue 569 km
Rostock 574 km
Dresden 583 km
Total (round trip): 13,652 km