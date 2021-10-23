Netflix, after staff strike, Dave Chappelle says he’s open to dialogue

The controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s special, The Closer continues. Yesterday, hundreds of Netflix employees went on strike to protest the comedian’s jokes about the show’s transgender community. As Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos admits his mistakes in handling the case, Chappelle says he is open to dialogue.

A Chappelle representative told TMZ, “No more transgender jokes until we laugh together. The streets are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I’m sure the communities will unite.” He added that he would speak to those who protested if they contacted him. This statement, however, contradicts what Ashley Marie Preston, the activist who organized the strike and who said at the start of the week: Dave Chappelle invites you to a transformative dialogue On the damage done, the comedian ignored the call.

The situation is very sensitive for Netflix, and since Elliot Page takes sides with the transgender community, Chappelle requests that she be able to speak to employees who are on strike.

Among the various requests made by the protesters, there is a request to remove Chappelle’s references and images at Netflix headquarters, and one directed at the streaming platform so that Invest more in content that includes mutant and non-binary characters. A request to include a disclaimer before The Closer stating that the offer “causes harm to the transgender community” has already been rejected by Sarandos, who may consider again at this point. we will see.