Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolves House of Representatives – Politics in Nepal: President dissolves parliament, announces midterm elections

Politics in Nepal has taken a new turn. President Vidya Devi Bhandari announced midterm elections and dissolved Parliament. The elections will be held on November 12 and 19. President Vidya Devi Bhandari rejected the claims of Sher Bahadur Deuba and KB Sharma Oli to form the government.

The President said – I’ll see the law, too

President Vidya Devi Bhandari had informed the leaders of the opposition coalition, including the signatures of 149 deputies, that Congress Chairman Sher Bahadur Diwako had arrived with a letter making him prime minister.

According to the spokesman for the Maoist Center Narayan Kazi Shrestha, the president said that Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has also come to claim the majority. The law will consider this.

The opposition coalition said Ole did not submit the signatures of MPs, so his claims were meaningless. A letter was recorded with the signature to register the Deuba opposition coalition in the office of the President of the Republic.

Opposition leaders met to form a new government led by Deuba

The Nepali opposition parties had outlined a strategy at a meeting to remove Prime Minister KB Sharma Oli from office and resolve the current political crisis. On Friday, the opposition party met President Bededevi Bhandari and expressed reluctance to award Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli is an opportunity to test the strength of forming a new government led by coalition leader Sherpahadur Deuba.

The opposition coalition met on Friday at the residence of Nepalese Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba. It was attended by senior leaders of the National Congress, the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center) and the Abendra Yadav faction of the Janata Samajwadi Party. The meeting was also attended by Madhav Kumar Nepal, the prominent leader of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (CPN). They all looked at all options for sacking Prime Minister Olli because he was implicated in violating constitutional rules. The leader of the National Congress Party, Gagan Thapa, said that a coalition of these political parties had also called for the support of 149 MPs to recommend the appointment of Deuba as prime minister.

Charges against the President have also been considered

The meeting also considered whether the impeachment request should be brought against the president in light of the way the president supports Ole’s unconstitutional steps. Let me tell you that a day ago, Nepal’s President Bedia Devi Bhandari asked the country’s political parties to demand a new government. On the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, the president set a deadline until Friday for the political parties to form a new government. The meeting, held at Deuba’s headquarters, included 61 MPs from North Carolina, 48 from the Maoist Center, 13 from the United Socialist Party, and 27 from the United Communist Party of Nepal.