Nearly 100 people die of a mysterious disease, WHO investigates

The World Health Organization has sent experts to South Sudan to investigate a mysterious disease that has already killed 97 people in the country.

This is a situation that worries the World Health Organization enough to send many experts there. For several weeks, a mysterious disease has struck northern Sudan. So far, nearly 97 people have died of the disease in Fangak, Jonglei State. The city commissioner said last Thursday that the latest victim was an elderly woman.

Since then, the World Health Organization has conducted investigations and sent several experts by helicopter to understand the cause of these deaths. According to the information he conveyed multimediaSymptoms of this mysterious disease include coughing, diarrhea, fever, headache, joint pain, loss of appetite, weakness, and chest pain.

<br />



If WHO officials have since left after the investigation, they have not reported their findings to local officials. At first, the World Health Organization thought the mysterious disease was linked to the cholera epidemic, which is transmitted through contaminated water. But according to information from BBC News, samples from patients tested for cholera came back negative.

Fangak district was recently affected by heavy floods. Last November, MSF already warned that flooding in South Sudan was a “perfect storm for epidemics”.