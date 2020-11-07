NBC News Al Roker reveals he has prostate cancer

Al RokerHe told viewers of NBC’s “Today” program, one of his most frequent appearances on Al-Sabah TV, that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that he will take some time to undergo surgery and recover.

“It’s good news – kind of bad news,” Rocker told viewers during the broadcast of the morning show on Friday. “The good news is that we discovered it early. The good news is that it’s a bit aggressive, so I’m going to take some time to take care of this.” NBC said Rocker will have surgery next week at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Read more from Variety: Lead writer on The Tonight Show, Rebecca Drysdale, said she would “never work on another Trump sketch”

Roker has worked with “Today” since 1996, and has seen the show through several notable transitions and during the stints of popular morning correspondent teams, including Bryant Gumbel, Katie Couric, Matt Lauer, Meredith Viera – and, most recently, Anne Carey, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda. pole. He has long been behind Willard Scott’s weather character, and fans have followed Roker through medical issues. He saw his family members on the air; They followed suit with unstoppable “Roker-thons” weather forecasts that set records, one of which included cross-country travel. Also serving as a co-presenter during the third hour of the show, he led a series of broadcast efforts in the franchise in which he spoke to celebrities about their favorite sandwiches.

The AM character has also shown a willingness to start new business paths. It keeps a separate production process, trying new forms of video entertainment, including broadcast software. “It’s the kind of radio of the 1920s. Why don’t you give it a try?” Roker asked in an interview variety In 2015, After disclosure of the new efforts via the Meerkat mobile app. “You don’t know where to go, but I think it would be fun to be the first to come out. It’s not like anyone would be harmed.”

The diagnosis calls into question whether Rocker will be able to participate in NBC’s annual broadcast of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, which has been a part of it since 1995. NBC’s broadcast will be different this year, due to the conditions set by the coronavirus pandemic, but Roker’s association with the event has led To some interesting moments, including an incident in 2019 when he entangled a man dressed as a slice of butter as he sought to give viewers some colorful details of the parade.

Read more from Variety: Johnny Depp forced out of the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise

On Friday, Roker said, “I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, poor thing,’ because I’m going to be okay.”

Morning-program viewers tend to rally around health program announcers and problems. Robin Roberts’ battle with myelodysplastic syndrome in 2012 and 2013 inspired viewers of ABC’s “Good Morning America”, as did the plight of co-star Amy Robatch, who fought breast cancer in 2013. And recently, Today’s viewers rallied around co-host Savannah Guthrie late last year After suffering an injury to her eye, her eyesight appeared to diminish for a while.

Read more from Variety: Fantastic Beasts 3’s release date has been delayed until 2022

In a 2014 interview with varietyAnd the Roker admitted how closely the nation’s broadcasters relate to viewers. “They are celebrating with us. They grieve with us. I lost both parents in the show,” he said. “It’s just one of those normal types of things. I don’t think anyone will hold it against you. We are all getting old. We all have elderly parents. Maybe morning is where life happens … It’s a different beast.”

;